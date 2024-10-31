NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 5 spoilers: More on ‘Last Rites’

CBS has finally released some of the first information about NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 5 — so what makes it stand out?

If you caught the promo for “Last Rites” following episode 4, then you may know a few things about it already. First and foremost, this is going to be as important a story for Mike Franks as we’ve had a chance to see so far — and with that, the idea here may be to explain further what makes this version of the character so interesting and determined. This may also explain even more why Gibbs becomes the way that he does.

To get a few more specifics, go ahead and check out the full NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 5 synopsis:

“Last Rites” – With the countdown on to an execution, Franks races to extricate the location of a missing body from a death row inmate and honor a promise he made to the victim’s sister before time runs out, on NCIS: ORIGINS, Monday, Nov. 4 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Are there still some fair reasons to ask a ton of questions here? We tend to think so, with the biggest being just why Mark Harmon’s Gibbs is telling us this story. He has already explained that the primary reason for him recalling all of this in the past is tied to Lala Dominguez, so just what does that mean here? Whether it be this show, Young Sheldon, or even How I Met Your Mother, there does need to be some consistency with the central construct. We know it can be hard sometimes, but it has to be there.

