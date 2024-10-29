NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 5 spoilers: A ticking clock

Next week on CBS, you are going to have a chance to see NCIS: Origins season 1 episode 5 — so what is ahead from here with Jethro Gibbs?

Well, the first thing we should hope for here is a little more of a hopeful story when it comes to the aforementioned character. Episode 4 started pretty dark, as Mark Harmon’s narrator talked a lot about how he struggled for so long with loneliness after the deaths of Shannon and Kelly. Yet, he did indicate at the end of the episode that thanks to Franks, Lala, and others, he was not entirely alone anymore. This did not mean that the pain was gone, but he was starting to find a better reason to move forward.

The bad news regarding NCIS: Origins episode 5 is that as of this writing, CBS has not released a synopsis for what lies ahead. However, the promo suggested that we could be seeing a really intense episode for Mike Franks in particular. There is a ticking clock leading up to an execution and by virtue of that, he only has so much time in order to get answers on a vital case. This is where Gibbs could see Franks at his most vulnerable, and that is an important stepping stone for him as an agent. Thins are going to be hard a lot of the time and really, there is no escaping that.

Moving forward, we certainly tend to think that Origins is going to do everything it can to give more of its supporting cast time in the spotlight and through that, better understand what they mean to Gibbs. All of this is great, but they also still need to explain why Gibbs does not tell the story of Lala, other than him being closed off to a lot of stories about his life in general.

