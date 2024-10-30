Lioness season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Who’s making a sacrifice?

As many of you most likely know at this point, Lioness season 2 episode 3 is coming to Paramount+ this weekend and with that comes a lot of chaos. That may be especially the case here for Josie, who is the new recruit played by Genesis Rodriguez.

What lies ahead for this character is going to be difficult, as she could be brought in to take on some of the most difficult tasks imaginable — including even betraying some she is close to. There is a chance that this ends up being similar in some way to what Cruz dealt with in season 1, and the aftermath of that is pretty darn severe. We still don’t even know where she is, let alone how some other people are going to react to her when she does eventually return.

While there is a possibility in here that Josie does get pushed into performing certain duties as a Lioness, there is one thing worth noting in advance: She’s not going into this oblivious as to the job. Speaking to TVLine, Rodriguez notes why it was so difficult for her character to get on board during the whole “do you love your country?” scene with Joe:

“She absolutely knows that once she says yes, she knows what she signing up for — possibly sacrificing herself. And that’s the choice, that’s the hard, hard yes.”

Now, we just tend to think that there is going to be a lot of explosions, twists, turns, and tears moving forward in the remaining six episodes, so prepare for a lot to happen in a reasonably short amount of time. Even if Josie may be going into what’s next with her eyes wide open, there is absolutely a chance it may end up being a surprise in a number of different ways.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Lioness right now, including some other insight on what is to come

What do you most want to see moving into Lioness season 2 episode 3, especially with Josie now on board?

Share right now in the comments! Once you do just that remember to also come back here to get some other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







