Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special: Brand-new details!

We recognize that there is still a long wait between now and when the Doctor Who 2024 Christmas Special actually airs, but why not share more intel? There is certainly still a lot to be eager for with “Jay to the World,” whether it be the potentially-final script from former showrunner Steven Moffat or the presence of Nicola Coughlan, best known for her work on Bridgerton.

We’ve seen some previews for the special already thanks to Comic-Con and according to Telly Visions, BBC One will be bringing another one to the Children in Need Telethon on November 15. While you wait for that, now, why not get a few more details?

Per the aforementioned website, you can see below a synopsis that does a good job setting the stage for everything that may be coming up next:

Hopeful and optimistic, Joy is visiting London for Christmas. Travelling alone, she has a single hotel room for the week. A room with ‘one of those doors.’ The type of hotel room door to nowhere that’s permanently locked. But it’s definitely just a connecting door to the next room for when groups have booked both. Well, probably. Maybe.

Meanwhile, across Earth history, the Doctor is on a quest. A mission to deliver a ham and cheese toastie and a pumpkin latte. It’s a journey that brings him through many of ‘those doors,’ until finally he finds himself in London in 2024 facing Joy… and a Silurian?

Of course, we have to wait and see if this story ends up connected to anything else on the series so far. It does not appear as though Ruby Sunday a.k.a. Millie Gibson will be prominently featured in this story, but who knows? There is always a chance the show could surprise us — just like they could shock us with some sort of tease for the next season.

