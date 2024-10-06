Doctor Who season 15 premiere date: October 2024 update

Now that we are in the month of October 2024, what more can be said regarding Doctor Who season 15 at BBC One and Disney+?

The first thing to note here is that the ambition and scope of season 14 is going to be mirrored here. Remember that the Disney+ deal resulted in a larger budget, and we do think that the most-recent batch of episodes we got were largely superb. While not every single episode was an instant classic there were several that captured the imagination — and also brought the series back decades into the past with some throwbacks. Do we wish the finale reveal about Ruby Sunday made a bigger splash? Absolutely, but we tend to think that the element of surprise here was a big part of the point there. (Also, the idea that the mystery is just as big as you make it in your head.)

So while we would love nothing more than to say that season 15 is coming up in the near future, the reality here is that it is not. There is no real evidence that we’re going to be seeing the next chapter until at least the spring or summer of next year. By virtue of that, there is not going to be any premiere-date announcement this month. There could be casting news or some other teases, and that’s likely the best thing that you can probably hope for at this point.

Now, we do 100% know that there is a new Doctor Who Christmas Special coming, but it is probably a little too early to expect a lot of reveals there. Instead, we are thinking more that you will start to get something more on it in November. (We’re at least happy right now to know that Nicola Coughlan would be appearing in this episode.)

