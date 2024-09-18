Doctor Who season 15: Archie Panjabi to reportedly play villain

As we prepare to see Doctor Who season 15 on BBC One in the new year, let’s just say that we have some great casting news!

After all, we are going to have a chance to see none other than Archie Panjabi in the mix! According to a report from Deadline, we are going to have the Good Wife and Under the Bridge actress on board in some sort of potentially villainous role. Disney+ and BBC One have yet to officially comment on the subject.

Of course, there is a ton of room open for speculation on this sort of subject, but we’re just going to go ahead and throw the following out there: Can we have Archie play The Master for this iteration? We know that Russell T. Davies said before last season that he did not necessarily want to visit this classic foe right away and he hasn’t. Yet, this is one of the most important singular foes The Doctor has and Panjabi is the sort of big-name performer who could bring something new to the table.

Much of Doctor Who season 15 has already been shot, and we know that Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson are both poised to return as The Doctor and Ruby Sunday. Meanwhile, Varada Sethu is also going to be coming on board as a new Companion, as well; technically, she appeared in season 14, but the idea here is that she will be a totally new character and that is something else to look forward to. The most important thing to us is always that this series keeps its spirit of fun and its interest in telling imaginative stories. So long as it can do that, it is hard to imagine it going wrong in any regard.

