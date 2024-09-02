Doctor Who season 15 premiere date: September 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to get a Doctor Who season 15 premiere date on BBC One over the course of this month? Of course, we want it; however, this hardly means that it is something that we are going to get! Remember that season 14 only wrapped airing a handful of months ago, which is a pretty clear signal that a long wait is ahead.

Is it great to know that a lot season 15 episodes have already been filmed? In theory, sure … but that does not change the fact that there is a lot of work that will still need to be done on them. This is a series that does require a lot of post-production, especially in this era where every episode has so many special effects.

So what we are trying to say here is ultimately quite simple: You are not going to be getting more news regarding a Doctor Who season 15 premiere date anytime in the immediate future. Heck, the odds are pretty low that you are going to get anything at all between now and the end of September. The one thing that is coming this year is the Christmas Special featuring Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan. However, we know already that this is not coming until the of the year (go figure).

As for season 15, our hope is that we are going to see it at some point moving into the spring or summer. This season once again features Ncuti Gatwa as The Doctor and then also Varada Sethu as a new companion; meanwhile, you will also still see Millie Gibson in some capacity, though some circumstances around that remains to be seen.

