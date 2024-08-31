Doctor Who boss on state of season 16 renewal

Is there going to be a Doctor Who season 16 over at BBC One at some point down the road? All things considered, we hope so! The show is already prepping season 15 starring Ncuti Gatwa to premiere at some point next year, but there is also room for more.

Of course, the question remains as to whether or not we are going to get more, especially in an era where things are so much more complicated. The show is now a cross-production between the BBC and Disney+, meaning there are a lot more in the way of decision-makers here. There are a lot of conversations that will need to be had, but a lot of them will take some time in order to take place.

Nonetheless, here is some of what we can say at present. Speaking to Total Film, showrunner Russell T. Davies indicated that a lot of things are going to come down to how the next season performs:

“It’s an industry decision, it’s like any business – these things take time. I think the decision will come after the transmission of season two. That’s what we’re expecting, that’s what we’ve always been heading towards.”

Personally, we are of the belief that in some shape or form, we are absolutely going to see more of the series and that is not something to worry about. However, there are still questions as to how that could come about and who all is involved. This series is just too much of an institution! Even if the budget had to be decreased for whatever reason, we know that this show can be made on the cheap given that we have seen that in a number of forms in the past. Really, it is all about imagination…

