Doctor Who season 15: Disney exec speaks on performance

As we get prepared to see Doctor Who season 15 at some point next year, we actually know that most discussions around the show are pretty big-picture. In particular, whether or not we are going to continue to see the series on Disney+ in many parts of the world.

Over the past several months, there have been rumors and reveals aplenty when it comes to whether or not the streaming service is happy with the show’s international performance, especially when you consider factors like its cost. There has been no commitment beyond the next season, and that leads further into questions about whether or not Ncuti Gatwa will continue to star as The Doctor.

So are we going to get answers on the series’ future soon? We’d love that but for now, a lot of executives are still dancing around the subject. Recently, Liam Keelan, Disney’s SVP of original productions in EMEA, had the following to say per Deadline at the Edinburgh TV Festival:

“[Doctor Who] is a fabulous series. Obviously, in the UK it’s fully BBC, rightly so. We take rest of world rights. But really, really happy to have it. I think just, the quirkiness of it, the fact that it’s in that sci-fi world and when you think about what Disney offers in other regards, I think it feels like a really good fit to me. I mean it’s great to have it.”

We do agree with the notion that Doctor Who lines up well when it comes who Disney is as a company and the sort of programming that they often do choose to represent a lot of the time. However, none of this directly correlates to the show getting to come back for more. It has always been a smaller show in America compared to its home country, and there is more work to be done when it comes to building it up elsewhere.

