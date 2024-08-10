Doctor Who season 15 premiere date: August 2024 update

With us now entering August 2024, is there a chance that we’re going to get a Doctor Who season 15 premiere date? Make no mistake that we’d love to get the show back, especially after that crazy cliffhanger with Mrs. Flood at the end of this past season!

Unfortunately, the reality here remains that there’s no real reason to think that the Ncuti Gatwa series will be back anytime soon. There is going to be a Christmas Special later this year with Nicola Coughlan but beyond that, everything else is far down the road. There probably won’t be many other major announcements this month, especially since we are hot on the heels of San Diego Comic-Con. If there was any news to share, it made more sense for it to come out at that point as opposed to right now.

So when will we learn an official premiere date? Probably at some point in the winter of next year. All signs point to a season 15 launch in either spring or summer 2025, with a lot of it depending on when post-production is wrapped up and when BBC One and Disney+ want to get it back on the air. We know that Millie Gibson will be back as Ruby, and there is also another companion coming played by Varada Sethu.

Now, there is also one more lingering question that we have to think about here, as it pertains to the long-term future. Will Doctor Who stay on Disney+ long-term in international markets? This is probably something that will need to be determined between now and when season 15 premieres, as the show takes a long time to make. Hopefully, the next several months allow the Mouse House to get some more data, and then they can make more of an informed decision from there.

