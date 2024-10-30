Only Murders in the Building season 5: EP on Nicky disappearance

There are certainly a number of ideas and things to think about as we prepare to see Only Murders in the Building season 5 on Hulu. The story of Nicky Caccimelio, though, may be top priority among the all.

Is this strange, given that this is a character we have not even met? Sure. However, at the same time we’ve seen references to him in various forms already. Take, for example, the fact that he seemingly ran a dry-cleaning empire and in the minds of some, he is presumed dead. His wife Sofia (Tea Leoni), however, is not convinced — this is why she wanted to hire the trio, but Mabel and Charles turned her down.

Is everything going to change now? It is possible, and for two reasons. For starters, Sofia claimed that Nicky had significant ties to the building. Also, Lester is now dead, and it is hard to consider it a leap that his demise may be tied to Nicky in some way.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about where at least Sofia’s head was at close to the end of season 4, here is what showrunner John Hoffman had to say:

Yes, his disappearance has everything to do with this building, in her mind. And that will be unfolded pretty quickly in the beginning of the next season, to understand what is happening around that disappearance and how it might in some way connect to what happened in the fountain. There may be a connection, the trio is quick to think there has to be a connection. The dry cleaning world that the Caccimelios are known for around the Manhattan boroughs, this is an area that’s been well trod, so in the realm of what do we do with New York in 2024 with territories that we haven’t visited, that felt like great fodder for us to check in and say, “What does that look like now?” We really pull from headlines that are happening in New York right now to balance all of that and say, “What could be going on? What is the source of that, that Sofia is saying? What was going on in that building that could hold all of this?” So that’s where we’re going.

So is there a chance that we’ll see a big name cast as Nicky? For now, let’s just make it clear that we would not be shocked in the slightest.

