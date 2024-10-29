Only Murders in the Building season 5: Is it the final season?

Once a show like Only Murders in the Building makes it to around a season 5, there is always a fear the end is near. Streaming shows only last for so long, and networks and/or streaming services are constantly in cost-cutting mode these days.

So how afraid should you really be about the future of the comedy at present? Well, a little bit is understandable but if the show’s own co-creator and executive producer has his way, it will be on for time ahead. It also does not seem like he has any intention of making the next chapter the final one.

For more, just see what John Hoffman had to say to Entertainment Weekly:

There is a part of me that wants to say forever, because I don’t think I’ll ever have another experience like this. There’s no part of me that would ever rush to wrap this one up. I’m sure there will be a natural end, but for now I’m game for as much as they want.

Our initial worry when the doorman Lester was killed in the season 4 finale was that the series was prepping us for the endgame, especially since the show could be taking us on a full-circle journey through the history of the Arconia.

It is worth noting, of course, that Hoffman only has so much say on what happens here, as the show’s performance, Hulu’s preferences, and the desire of the main cast will play a big part. It’s hard to imagine that Only Murders in the Building would continue without Steve Martin, Selena Gomez, or Martin Short — they all need to be eager to keep things going and luckily, we haven’t heard anything suggesting that any of them are eager to leave.

