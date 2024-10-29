Only Murders in the Building season 5: Will Meryl Streep return?

As we look more and more to an Only Murders in the Building season 5 over at Hulu, why not talk the future of Meryl Streep?

After all, it is easy to argue that the season 4 finale effectively wrote Loretta out of the story. The character effectively is leaving for New Zealand, where her TV show is moving for production-cost reasons. This means that in theory, there’s a chance we may not see that much of her moving forward. However, we gotta think that everyone involved on the show would love to have her back.

Speaking to The Wrap, showrunner John Hofffman confirmed that there are hopes to bring Streep back, provided that they can find the right story. Meanwhile, he also noted that there were never serious discussions about killing Loretta, though we know that this was a frequent concern:

I find it very hard to imagine Loretta not being a part of this television show now, and I’ve told Meryl this and I think she feels similarly. It’s all in giving [someone] worth enough. This season, being able to do what we did with her in Hollywood, and carry a storyline for Oliver where he starts getting neurotic and paranoid about what’s going on in Hollywood, and then lettering her arrival to have a wild ride brawl with Melissa McCarthy over Oliver. Then letting her get married… I wondered if a lot of people were worried that we were going to do something terrible to Loretta at the end of this season, but I couldn’t imagine doing that. Truthfully I have nothing but huge wishes that we get to do more with her without question. It’s all about getting the right story for her and getting her something worthy.

For now, we tend to think that at the very least, Streep could cameo in an episode — Oliver, meanwhile, is going to be busy working to solve the murder of beloved doorman Lester.

