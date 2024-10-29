Only Murders in the Building season 5: Show EP on loose ends

We know that an Only Murders in the Building season 5 is going to be coming to Hulu down the road, and there are reasons aplenty to be excited! After all, we have an exciting mystery ahead here in who could be responsible for Teddy’s death.

Beyond just that, though, an even bigger mystery is still at play — has someone been watching Charles, Mabel, and Oliver since the very first season? There is still that idea of a larger Moriarty sort of figure out there, and it does leave a lot of lingering questions that are fun to think about.

Now, how much is showrunner John Hoffman willing to discuss some things about the larger arc? Speaking to TVLine, he breaks down some of the loose ends regarding the Westies and the entirety of the story in general:

… We do answer some things. Helga is not entirely wrong [in Episode 8] when she’s saying that someone was “doing weird things, trying to get you to look other places,” so I won’t fully take [anything] off the table [while] accrediting of some of that to the Westies…. There will always be [loose ends] to a mystery story, and leaning into those loose ends, holding them every now and then, and playing a card when you want to play it, feels right to me for an ongoing mystery like this.

Who poisoned Winnie? Who wrote that note on Jan’s door? These are just some things to wonder about in general, and we also don’t think that you can rule out fully the possibility of there being loose ends with Sazz and the ham radio. It felt in season 3 like she knew someone was coming after Charles … but then it was never mentioned again.

