Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale: Tea Leoni appears!

We knew that there would be a surprise or two during the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale, but Tea Leoni? Considered us shocked!

Well, the Madam Secretary alum made an appearance in the closing seconds as Sofia, a very wealthy woman who is clearly tied to what we saw on that news broadcast last week. She wanted them to try and track down her missing husband, and she claimed that the detectives were failing at it entirely. Mabel and Charles indicated that they were not a Detective firm and they mostly do things tied to the building — but apparently, Nicky has connections to it, as well?

Ultimately, we do tend to think that this is going to be a huge storyline moving moving in some shape or form, especially if there are ties that run deep with the Arconia. It may also be tied to the person who died at the end of the finale, who of course had their own major ties to the building, as well.

Casting Leoni is a pretty clear sign that while Charles and Mabel may have turned down her offer in the finale, they are still going to be seeing a lot of her in some capacity moving forward. After all, you do not bring someone like her on board unless you have pretty specific plans! This show has a long history of guest stars but honestly, she feels perfect in that she’s done a lot of comedy and drama over the years — she should be able to balance both without a whole lot of trouble.

