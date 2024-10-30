Only Murders in the Building season 5: EP on Tea Leoni, more

As we get ourselves prepared for Only Murders in the Building season 5, we at least know a little of where the story could be heading. If season 2 was a lot about the history of the Arconia with Bunny Folger, is season 5 revolving more around the history of New York?

Well, losing Lester the Doorman at this point is interesting because he was such a beloved part of the show, but also because there is not that much we know about him at present. This is someone who has been at the building for a long time but in a past life, he was an actor and was even homeless for a spell. Yet, that’s it. Does he have connections to the Dry Cleaning King of the city, first mentioned in that news update in episode 9? What about Tea Leoni, who turned up as Nikki in episode 10? These stories seemed to be hinting at a possible mob story, and there is a chance that some of this could be linked to Lester’s death.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Only Murders in the Building discussion — there are multiple videos a week all season!

While nothing at present can be considered 100% a sure thing, showrunner John Hoffman did recently discuss with The Hollywood Reporter all the various stories he is planning to play around with moving forward:

I’ll say this. There’s certainly… there are two beats in the end of the season, in episode nine and episode 10, again with the great Téa Leoni, who I love. There are connections to be made with the very last beat of this season and that storyline, and I’m excited to go in that direction that feels particularly New York in certain ways. But also, I’m really excited to explore, what does that look like today? And, what new thing can we say about all of that that will feel both fun and enlightening, and a little bit resonant in ways to actual events around New York and our world today in ways we haven’t done before? That gets me excited.

We should note that nothing has been said as of yet regarding season 5 of Only Murders in the Building being the final one, so we’re holding out hope for at least one more.

Related – Is Meryl Streep returning for Only Murders in the Building season 5?

What are you the most interested in seeing as we prepare for Only Murders in the Building season 5?

Go ahead and share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates coming.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







