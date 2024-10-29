Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 video: Meet the Iron Dragons

As we get ourselves prepared to see Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 on Netflix in less than 30 days, why not meet some more contestants?

After all, we know that moving into the next chapter of the story, at the center of it will be the international Sekai Taikai karate tournament. This means that people all over the world are going to be flocking to Barcelona in the hopes of winning the championship and getting all the glory that goes along with it.

Sure, we recognize that at the center of the story is going to be Miyagi-do versus Cobra Kai, but there are some other formidable teams coming up as well. That includes the Iron Dragons, who you can see more of now by visiting the link here.

So, what can we say about this group right now? Not much, other than of course the fact that they have at least one pretty-big dude that is hard to take out. We also see that their female fighter is a good match for Tory, who defected and went with John Kreese at the end of last season. This story has been built up in a way where there are going to be a lot of difficult and emotional relationships playing out in real time. For everyone who is out there in Spain, the stress is sky-high. Sure, there is the title at stake here, but also so much more as characters like Miguel and Robby each think that winning it will be a major path to their future.

We do think the Sekai Taikai is going to be a major part of season 6 part 2 … but remember here that there is one more part coming after the fact here as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

