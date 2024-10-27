Cobra Kai season 6 part 2: Show EP on Johnny, Daniel

We know that next month, you are going to have a chance to check out Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 in full. With that, what can you expect?

Well, for starters, let’s just start off here by noting the following: The setting is going to be slightly different for most of the characters, with the Sekai Taikai tournament front and center. Of course, we are eager for what that is going to look like, but amidst all the karate showdowns and the like, remember that this is still a show about emotional conflicts between characters and that is not going to change.

Take Daniel and Johnny. For a good while now, they’ve found various ways to work together and yet, at the same time it’s always felt like they were one argument away from blowing up on each other. That could still be the case here, at least based on what co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz had to say to TV Insider:

“It became clear that Johnny isn’t gonna be able to fully embrace Miyagi-Do in the long term. And Daniel’s sort of off balance because of the whole Miyagi thing and snapping at Johnny and punching him. I think they’ve kind of had enough of each other, at least on Johnny’s side, and they’ve agreed to stay together for the kids. In a sense, they’re in a bad marriage, but they’re gonna stay together for the kids until they’re through with this tournament thing.”

Does this mean that the two are going to be ending this season in some terrible spot? Honestly, we don’t see that at all! We cannot say if they are ever going to be able to teach together but at the same time, they may still be friends for years to come.

