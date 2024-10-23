Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 trailer all about Sekai Taikai

Now that we are getting closer to the November 15 launch of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2, the folks over at Netflix have unleashed a new trailer.

So, what’s at the center of the story this go-around? It feels in a lot of ways like the perfect reflection of the synopsis: “With Cobra Kai eliminated from the Valley, our senseis and students must decide if and how they will compete in the Sekai Taikai — the world championships of karate.” Daniel, Johnny, and their star pupils are now in Barcelona, where they are trying their best to train and prepare for the most intense karate showdown of their lives … and of course, it gets personal.

If you were hoping to see John Kreese face off against Johnny, this batch of episodes will be your chance to do that. Meanwhile, the Miyagi-do students will do their best to contend with Tory leaving them and rejoining Kreese, which will come with its own substantial fallout. They all played a role in her exit, regardless of if they know that or not.

Given that a ton of part 2 is going to be set in Barcelona, it does raise the question as to what the third and final part (releasing in 2025) is going to look like. Odds are, this will be about establishing a more emotional end point for a lot of the characters — and perhaps from there, an opportunity to see what they would like out of the rest of their lives. We recognize that this will be the end of the story for now, but remember here that Ralph Macchio is also going to appear in a new Karate Kid movie next year — it is not done by the same creative team, but we do think his time on the show will be wrapped up in a way so that the movie makes sense.

