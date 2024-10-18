Cobra Kai season 6 part 2: How Sekai Taikai stands out

As we prepare to see Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 over on Netflix next month, we know that one thing will stand out immediately: The setting. A good chunk of the story is going to be in Barcelona, the site of the Sekai Taikai tournament featuring at least some of Johnny and Daniel’s students.

Will they manage to emerge victorious? That’s complicated, due at least in part to the presence of John Kreese — and also Tory Nichols, who has defected and joined his dojo once more.

While we cannot spoil too much here when it comes to winners and losers, we can at least say this — the producers are plotting already to make this tournament look and feel like something special. Speaking further on the subject to Netflix’s own Tudum, here is some of what executive producer Hayden Schlossberg had to say:

“The first thing that you’re going to notice is we’re not in the Valley anymore. It’s a totally different environment. The competitive space is different from previous All Valley tournaments. There’s no crowd watching. This is a karate temple that they’re going to, where the only people in attendance are black belts or karate masters.”

Now, we do think we will see some of those masters; while there will be some great showdowns, we also think it’s important to remember that this is a series about characters! Miguel, Robby, Samantha, and many others are competing in this competition while also thinking more and more about their future; for now, this is not something to lose sight on in the slightest.

We’re sure that we are going to laugh here and there during the remaining episodes, but we want to feel something at the same time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

