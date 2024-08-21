Cobra Kai season 6 part 2: Will Johnny, Daniel fight?

If there’s one thing that we have come to know about Cobra Kai over the years, it is simply this: The idea that there will always be confrontations between familiar characters. We saw Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence fighting all the way back during The Karate Kid and guess what? The rivalry continued during the earlier seasons of the show.

Is there a chance that the two could square off again before the Netflix comedy concludes? Let’s say that the possibility is there and yet, it is also far from a guarantee.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Cobra Kai discussion!

Speaking to CinemaBlend, William Zabka made it pretty clear that while there may be some more drama ahead for the characters, it may not necessarily be physical:

I don’t think either one of them is itching for another fight. But if it happened, I think they’d both go at it. But I don’t think it’s an itch that hasn’t been scratched. I think I feel good about where that’s left off. They’re not done yet. In different ways.

To us at this point, we honestly don’t know if there is a real reason to see these two characters go head-to-head in this capacity. Instead, it is actually more interesting in the event that we see them continue to find a way to be friends, which we know it is a really interesting struggle in its own right. There are not a lot of depictions of nuanced male friendship on TV, and to see how far they’ve come is wonderful in its own right. We don’t need to see either of them necessarily repeat the past. It is more intriguing to see the two of them work to build and change moving into the future.

Related – Get some more discussion now on Cobra Kai and what is ahead on the eventual series finale

What are you the most excited to see within the next five episodes of Cobra Kai season 6?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







