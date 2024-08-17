Cobra Kai season 6: EP on series finale ending, the future

If you love Cobra Kai on Netflix, then you know that the next six or so months could be an emotional time. The second part of the final season is going to be coming your way in November. After that, the final episodes are poised to arrive in 2025. There is going to be a ton of big stuff coming and at this point, we are simply trying to get ourselves prepared for it.

First and foremost, the Sekai Taikai is in front of us! This international competition could encompass a lot of the next five episodes, but we have a hard time thinking that it is going to be the main ending of the show. After all, this series may feel a certain responsibility to focus on its characters and their futures the most … which is also what it should be doing, all things considered.

Responding to a fan on Twitter, co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz opened up about the ending, including how happy he is of it but also the possibilities of something more:

I’m beyond happy with how the final season ends. I actually watched a cut of the finale this morning and I’m not sure I’ve ever felt prouder professionally. It’s not easy to tell a 65 episode story, especially one that continued a saga that started 40 years ago and is jam packed with characters and karate. I watched the conclusion with a smile on my face and tears in my eyes the whole way through. As for future stories, we’ll just have to wait and see…

We know that Hurwitz and the other showrunners have talked about a possibly Miyagi prequel but we’d also be just as interested in a show that follows a few of the younger characters in college — depending on what the story is. Honestly, though, we’re not too worried in whatever the future holds; we just want to enjoy what is right in front of us for now.

