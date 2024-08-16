Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6: Show EP explains long wait

Rest assured that there is more Cobra Kai season 6 coming to Netflix — you are just going to be waiting a while longer to see it. Right now, the plan appears to be releasing the next chapter in the saga moving into November, with then the third and final part coming out in 2025.

There has already been criticism of this decision, with the biggest one being that this releasing-in-batches strategy disrupts momentum for binge-watchers out there. It is a fair thing to discuss, but a truth still remains: If you wanted to watch the entire season all at once, you’d be waiting a long time — to the point where you actually would not have seen anything at all yet.

Speaking to fans on Twitter, co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz answered the big question about the reason for the long wait:

Because the rest of the episodes aren’t finished yet unfortunately. Yes, we finished filming a couple months ago, but a lot more work needs to be done before an episode is ready for your eyes. Editing. Coloring. Visual Effects. Sound Design. ADR. Recording the score with an orchestra. Sound mixing. Etc. And that’s all before the show gets dubbed and subtitled in dozens of languages for audiences all around the world.

We know that for some of you, it’s been frustrating to only have 5 episodes to watch so far. It’s frustrating for us too, because we know the adventure ahead and we’re dying for you to experience it!

At the end the day, we (including our partners) had a choice when it came to the release. 1) Wait until 2025 for audiences to get more Cobra Kai. Or 2) Get the episodes out to audiences much sooner — in batches — as soon as they were ready…

Good things come to those who wait, right? At least we know already that all of these episodes were written to match the release schedule, and a lot of what’s coming up will be all about the Sekai Taikai. Get set for some great stuff…

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

