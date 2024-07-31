Cobra Kai season 6 part 2: EP on array of stories ahead

As many of you may be aware, we are going to be stuck waiting until November to see the arrival of Cobra Kai season 6 part 2. However, there are some pretty clear teases out there already on what lies ahead! The Sekai Taikai is absolutely going to be a huge part of the next chapter, especially with so many of the main characters taking part in the competition in Barcelona.

However, this will not be the only part of this story. It is important to remember that this show has always tried to balance out karate success with a few other storylines within the everyday lives of these characters, and we don’t get the feeling that this is going to change anytime soon.

Speaking on a lot of what is coming up here further to The Hollywood Reporter, executive producer Jon Hurwitz had the following to say:

It’s hard for us to say exactly what Part 2 is and what Part 3 is. But we can say that, going into Part 2, we’re in Barcelona at the Sekai Taikai and we have the biggest, craziest martial arts tournament that has existed in The Karate Kid franchise. You’re not going to see just the same traditional events that you’ve seen at all the All Valleys. There’s a lot more going on, both on and off the mat. So, there’s a lot of fun to be had and, as we head into the third drop, I can’t speak to the specifics… but the goal in the final episodes is to land this mothership. To land Johnny and Daniel’s stories. And the stories of these kids. For the kids, it’s their senior year of high school and we wanted to take them through that year and have the Johnny and Daniel story that started in 1984 come to a fulfilling and exciting conclusion. That doesn’t mean that we won’t be able to see these characters again in the future, but it’s where we finished telling the story of Cobra Kai the series, and we can’t wait for people to see what we have in store.

Now, we know that the third part of the final season is not going to arrive until we get around to 2025, so don’t expect there to be total closure to every story under the later this year. There will probably be some cliffhangers! After all, this is the sort of thing that this show loves to do, so there shouldn’t be any reason to think that it’s about to change.

