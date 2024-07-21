Cobra Kai season 6 episode 6 spoilers: Tory’s new teacher?

As we prepare now for the next part of Cobra Kai season 6, there is certainly a lot of intriguing stuff that is poised to come. The Sekai Taikai will serve as the central setting, and a lot of the story will very-well stem from what happened with Tory defecting from Miyagi-Do over to Cobra Kai.

Obviously, there are some specific reasons why this happened and moving forward, you will see the character working alongside John Kreese. At the same time, though, it feels like she’s going to have another mentor, as well, in Kim Da-Eun.

Do you want to know more about what this will look like? Here is what Alicia Hannah-Kim (who plays the sensei) had to say in an interview with Variety:

Having Tory come back to Cobra Kai feels tumultuous for the whole cast. All the Miyagi-Do kids, and especially for Kim Da-Eun, they have a very complicated relationship. It’s contentious, but it’s also almost a mentor-mentee relationship as well, because I think that Kim Da-Eun sees all that potential and similarity. She sees herself in Tory, and knows exactly how to harness those emotions to win and to mold her into a sort of mini version of her.

What can I say that’s not spoilery? We get to explore their relationship in new ways this season, and that was really satisfying to me as an actor.

By the end of the season, it is our hope obviously that Tory goes back to Miyagi-Do, but it could take a lot of work on their part to make that happen. In the meantime, for a story like this it is important that you have both heroes and villains. Otherwise, where is the sense of competition?

