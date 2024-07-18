Cobra Kai season 6 part 2 premiere date moved up at Netflix!

After the arrival of Cobra Kai season 6 part 1 today on Netflix, you are going to be getting part 2 a bit earlier than expected!

Overnight, it was officially confirmed that the second portion of the final season is officially set to premiere moving into Friday, November 15. This is almost two weeks earlier than the originally-planned return date of November 28, and this does mean that we’re going to be getting a lot more of the show we love in a smaller window of time.

There are five episodes within the second part of season 6 and for those wondering, the third part is going to still arrive in 2025. Hopefully, there will be more of a formal announcement soon as to what to expect in that portion of the story.

Where have things left off?

If you already watched the first part of season 6, then you know that Johnny and Daniel have already brought their team of six fighters to the Sekai Taikai, which is happening this year in Barcelona. With that, they will have a chance to face off with the best of the best all over the world, and that includes John Kreese, Cobra Kai, and … Tory Nichols? Following the death of her mother, she defected once more and went off with her former mentor, feeling as though Daniel and Johnny were not there for her. In a way, she was right — Daniel did not want to let her fight, but that was the way in which she thought she needed to work through her grief. We’ll have to wait and see exactly what happens from here.

In the second part of season 6, we also imagine there are going to be some more emotional reveals — characters will start to plan ahead for the future, and we will have to see what that looks like beyond just tension between Dimitri and Hawk.

