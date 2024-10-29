Only Murders in the Building finale: Why did Marshall kill Sazz?

We knew entering the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale that we were going to get more answers on Sazz’s death. So, what did we get?

Well, it was clear that Marshall P. Pope was responsible, and also that this was not his real name. He was Rex Bailey, an aspiring writer who grew up as a marksman thanks to his father. That’s why he was so good at that shot from across the West Tower. When he found out that Sazz wrote a script and was brilliant at it, he freaked out. He passed it on as his own, hoping that it would get him an agent. He never expected it to become a movie so fast, and this led to Sazz eventually finding out what happened. She insisted on telling Charles, and this is why he followed her to New York. He knew about the Dudenoff apartment thanks to what Sazz heard on the ham radio and wrote in the script. He then walked along the outside to get back to Charles’ apartment.

Are there still a few things that remain a little bit unclear? Absolutely, including how he managed to get Sazz’s body down to the incinerator without ever being discovered. It was completely ludicrous how Charles and Oliver were able to reunite with Mabel and save her; or, how Jan was able to shoot Marshall right when he seemed like he was about to kill the trio.

Yet, this show can be ridiculous sometimes! That does occasionally end up being a part of the fun. Now, that big Lester cliffhanger? A little less fun for now…

