Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale: Is Lester dead?

We knew going into the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale that there was sure to be someone who most likely died. With that being said, the producers did a great job hiding this for as long as possible. For starters, the identity of the deceased was not revealed for a significant chunk of the finale.

As a matter of fact, it was only after the trio commented on the lack of a murder that one took place, and this one goes all the way back to the Arconia and then some.

Despite is thinking for the past several weeks that the doorman Lester (played by Teddy Coluca) was going to be the Big Bad behind it all, it turns out that he was the victim instead. In what was a particularly gory way to play out the end of the story this season, his body was left bleeding out within the Arconia fountain, the water around it turning blood-red.

So, who did this? That is the big mystery entering the next season but now, you can argue that this is the show setting us up for anything. This could be when the whole truth comes home to roost, just like next season could end up being the final one. There are a lot of answers that could be coming at some point, but we’ll have to wait on some of them. At least we know that the show is going to be coming back for a fifth season, so at least you don’t have to worry about that for now.

What did you think about the big reveal at the end of the Only Murders in the Building season 4 finale?

Did you think that it would be Teddy? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

