Agatha All Along season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+?

Given that tonight does mark the finale of Agatha All Along over at Disney+, it does make sense to wonder about the future. Is a season 2 coming? In the event that there is, when in the world could it premiere?

The first thing that we should really do is point out something that a lot of diehards already know, and it is that the Kathryn Hahn series was never quite designed to be some ongoing thing. This is a story that exists within a specific place and time and because of that, it is hard to really imagine doing it again and having it be anywhere close to the same show. It is a little bit similar to WandaVision in that way.

Now that we’ve said that, we do think that the only real constant in Agatha All Along is the title character and with her long history, you could easily argue that there could be more meat on the bone. This is something that we don’t have any expectations of for now, so it is better to just take a wait-and-see approach for at least the next year or two.

If there is a big takeaway that we’ve got from Agatha All Along at this point, it is that Disney needs to be more willing that ever to embrace comic-book personalities that allow them to have fun. This show was able to take a number of things from the comics, but at the same time also work in order to ensure that it felt like its own creative thing. We know that in general, Marvel has struggled with tone with a lot of their projects lately, but this is one that really knew what it was from the start.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Agatha All Along right now, including other talk about the Vision series

Do you want to see an Agatha All Along season 2 happen at Disney+ at some point?

Be sure to share right now in the comments, and also come back here to ensure that you do not miss any other updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







