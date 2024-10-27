Agatha All Along: Paul Bettany on series so far, Vision spin-off

In a matter f days the two-episode finale is going to air for Agatha All Along over on Disney+. While we wait, why not hear from someone with a key attachment to this universe?

Sure, it is true that Paul Bettany has yet to appear on this particular show as Vision. However, the former star of WandaVision is going to have his own spin-off at some point down the road. One way or another, what happens at the end of the Kathryn Hahn story could inform his own show down the road, so he is watching with great curiosity — how can you not in his position?

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bettany had the following to say about the experience checking the show out:

“I love it and I’m so proud of [showrunner] Jac Schaeffer … I am going to watch again because there’s so much for me to learn moving forward into my contribution.”

What do we know about the show?

Honestly, not that much save for the fact that James Spader is going to be returning to the franchise to voice Ultron. (This is his most high-profile gig since the end of The Blacklist.) Filming for this show is going to be taking pace next year so, at least for the time being, our sentiment is that you are going to have a chance to see the show in 2026. These series do take a long time in post-production, which is not too much of a shock when you consider all the special effects required for a superhero project.

In the end, we just hope that we get a good bit of action and drama throughout — plus, potentially, a handful of surprises. There may still be more coming on Agatha All Along, as well!

