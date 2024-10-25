Agatha All Along finale spoilers: More Rio / Death story coming

Following this past episode of Agatha All Along on Disney+, it makes perfect sense to want more of Rio — how can you not? We know now that Aubrey Plaza is actually playing Death, which has appeared in various iterations throughout Marvel Comics. This is the sort of role that should turn heads, and it also raises the stakes entering the finale.

After all, this is someone who Agatha absolutely needs to be worried about into the finale, and that’s in addition to whatever is going to happen with Billy.

If the story of Death feels a little incomplete at this point … well, that’s because it is! Speaking to Deadline, showrunner Jac Schaeffer insists more is coming, while explaining further the reason for the character’s inclusion:

We’ll learn a bit more so there’s only so much that I can say. She is the personification of Death, and Agatha is a person who has killed a great number of people. It was a discovery in the writers room, or an idea that, if Agatha was going to have someone from her deep past who was really vital, the question was, “Who would Agatha be attracted to? Who would Agatha be embroiled with? who would kind of turn Agatha’s head?” And the answer was Lady Death. We felt so lucky that we got the approval to to have the character of Death in our show, and even more so that Aubrey Plaza stepped into the role, because, I mean, not of folks on the planet can convincingly play the character.

Now, let’s just cross our fingers and hope that there is going to be another big reveal or two after this — and personally, we hope that the finale is not the end of Death within the MCU. Wouldn’t that be overly premature given that we’re just scratching the surface of the character now?

