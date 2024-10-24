Agatha All Along episode 8, episode 9 spoilers: The finale event

As you prepare to see Agatha All Along episode 8 on Disney+ next week, know this: It will be joined by episode 9. The two-part finale is here!

Based on what we know about the show at this point, almost anything could happen within these final installments. Rio is actually death, we’ve known that Teen is Wiccan, and now, we just have to wonder what all of this actually means and where the story will end up going. Death seems central to everything, so do not be shocked if there is a grand showdown ahead with her on one side of it and then Agatha / her coven possibly on the other. Of course, Billy’s own end goals complicate things further, mostly due to the fact that above all else, he is transfixed on Tommy.

So why give us the final two episodes of Agatha All Along at the same time? The simplest answer that we can give here is that it is tied to Halloween coming up, and the desire to ensure this entire story ends up being told before then.

Now, are you going to have a chance to get all the answers you want within these final episodes? We’d argue so, largely because there is no indication that there is going to be a season 2 down the road. There also does not really need to be for Jac Schaeffer and the team to get what they wanted out of this.

Rather than thinking that the Kathryn Hahn series is going to get a cliffhanger moving into a season 2, consider instead that there could be something that sets up some other movies and MCU projects. This universe is never-ending and for now, we are at least grateful that this show seems to have gotten the comic-book company back in a positive direction.

