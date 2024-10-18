Agatha All Along episode 7: Show EP on possible Wanda return

Moving into Agatha All Along episode 7 on Disney+ next week, it certainly feels like all of the drama is going to escalate. We know that there’s more to come of the Witches’ Road and beyond that, more reveals likely when it comes to Billy.

What is the character’s endgame? Well, a part of it appears to be tied to what’s happening when it comes to Tommy and yet, that may not be the only thing going on here. We do tend to think that this show will be fully of surprises still moving forward, and that includes the possibility of getting to see Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda.

So, what are the chances that the actress comes back as Wanda? It may be something that everyone wants and yet, nothing is confirmed when it comes to it actually happening. Speaking to Deadline, here is at least some of what showrunner Jac Schaeffer had to say:

It’s so wonderful that everyone loves her as much as they do. I mean, I feel that way about her, and so the clamoring for her is really beautiful. Lizzie [Olsen] is so extraordinary and so candescent, and everyone should see her in His Three Daughters. She’s so extraordinary in that movie. So I will just say what I always sort of say in these moments. Our players are on the board, and we are on a journey about these folks. It’s Agatha’s show, and it’s also very much Billy’s story. So there’s more left to go.

So in other words … never say never. We wouldn’t say that an appearance is written off entirely, so you’re just going to have to 1) exercise some patience and then 2) wait and see what actually happens.

