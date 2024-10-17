Agatha All Along episode 7 spoilers: Will Billy find Tommy?

As we prepare to see Agatha All Along episode 7 on Disney+ next week, one thing feels clear: We know Billy’s end goal. After weeks of mystery, it is clear that he wants to reach the end of the Witches’ Road and while there, both find his twin Tommy and then also potentially bring back the Scarlet Witch.

Pretty lofty goals, right? If nothing else, we do think that the door is open once again now to a potential cameo from Elizabeth Olsen at some point down the road. Still, nothing is confirmed, and we are going to have to wait and see what transpires there.

The only thing that we can say with a measure of confidence is that moving into episode 7, we are going to continue to see the road play a particularly big role in the story ahead. How can we not want that, all things considered? Billy is forced to continue down the road with Agatha, sensing that he has no other choice.

So what else are we going to see moving forward? At the moment, we don’t exactly think that Lilia and Jen are actually gone here, mostly due to their presence within the midseason trailer. We also tend to think that the trials still to come are probably going to be both the most challenging as well as the most emotional. This is actually one of the things that we’ve liked the most about this show — it actually has that somewhat-procedural feel to it. Each episode has its own style and feel, though they are also connected to the larger story, as well.

We do understand that there may be some people out there who, at this point, don’t feel like Agatha All Along is actually focused enough on the title character; yet, we don’t really set it that way. Just remember for a moment that even when attention is given to Billy, it’s all an extension of her at this point.

