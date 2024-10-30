Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, Chicago PD new tonight, 10/30/24?

Is Chicago Med, Chicago Fire, and Chicago PD new tonight on NBC? We’ve had quite an impressive run as of late here. Is that going to continue?

Well, let’s just say that this is where, unfortunately, we have to share our first bit of bad news on this subject in a while. The three collective shows are on hiatus tonight, which could be for a number of different reasons. First and foremost, let’s just remind everyone that this is the day before Halloween, and people may be busy doing other things — why hurt ratings? It is also worth remembering that these shows are still in production, so everyone involved may need extra time to get episodes in the bank. There are also plans to air more in November, which is a key time for ratings reasons.

Want to know more about what lies ahead when these shows are back on November 6? Then go ahead and check out the synopses below…

Chicago Med season 10 episode 6, “Forget Me Not” – 11/06/2024 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Chicago P.D. steps up Goodwin’s security after she’s threatened online by a former employee. Archer and Frost treat victims from a disciplinary camp injured during a rockslide. Maggie gets roped into delivering a high schooler’s baby. TV-14

Chicago Fire season 13 episode 6, “Birds of Prey” – 11/06/2024 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Severide gets wrapped up in an Illinois State Police investigation after discovering illegal guns on a call. A bird harasses Mouch on the apparatus floor. Kidd keeps an eye on Carver as his attitude worsens. TV-14

Chicago PD season 12 episode 6, “Pawns” – 11/06/2024 (10:00PM – 11:00PM) (Wednesday) : Burgess is put to the test as she looks to make an advancement in her career. TV-14

Of course, we advise you to remember that November 6 is the day after the Presidential Election and because of that, don’t be surprised if things get pushed around if there are still headlines because of that. Circle these dates in pencil rather than permanent marker.

