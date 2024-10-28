Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date: The ideal launchpad

We know that a Yellowjackets season 3 is going to be coming to Showtime within the relatively near future. Filming is done! By virtue of that, everything really comes down to post-production and when the network actually wants them to air.

If there is a larger discussion that is worth getting into now, let’s just say that it has to do with finding the right launchpad for a series like this. After all, what is the best way to get people buzzing (pun intended) on the future of the drama. We know that some people will tune in regardless of when the show is back or how it is promoted; yet, you should still want to do the best job possible.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

Because of all this, we honestly think that Showtime has a pretty clear plan already when it comes to how to hype up season 3, and it likely has to do with Dexter: Original Sin. Remember here that this show is going to be premiering in mid-December, and don’t be shocked if that is when a formal Yellowjackets premiere date or a full trailer is revealed! We also tend to think that we will return to the wilderness around the time that the Dexter prequel is over; that way, the network and Paramount+ can go from one big show to another.

While we don’t expect Original Sin and Yellowjackets to air at the same time for the most part, it is worth noting that Showtime used Dexter: New Blood to help get the first season successfully off the ground. There is a natural dark synergy between these two shows, and we tend to think that this will be utilized here as much as possible.

The big wild card

We tend to think that season 3 could be on in mid-to-late winter / early spring. However, what about that long-discussed “bonus episode”? This still remains floating around somewhere in the ether.

Related – Get more news now when it comes to the end of Yellowjackets filming now

What do you most want to see on Yellowjackets season 3 when the show does eventually return?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







