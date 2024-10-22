Yellowjackets season 3 premiere date hopes as filming wraps

It has been a long time since we’ve been able to venture into the world of Yellowjackets over on Showtime, but good news is around the corner.

After all, today marks the official end of filming! In a new post on Instagram, Samantha Hanratty (who plays the younger version of Misty) confirmed that today marks the official wrap day for the third season; note that this day does vary here and there depending on the actor, but this is a huge milestone after the entire cast and crew worked on the show for the past several months.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YELLOWJACKETS videos!

So, what does all of this mean regarding a premiere date? Consider it evidence that before too long, an actual announcement could be forthcoming! Showtime would likely love nothing more than to get another season on the air ASAP, as it is one of their biggest hits and the largest reason for the long wait this time around were the industry strikes of last year. Fingers crossed that come late winter or early spring, we all will be venturing into the wilderness once more. Conventional wisdom would suggest that season 3 would air around the time that Dexter: Original Sin wraps, and that show is set to premiere in December.

So with all of this potentially-good stuff in mind, one major (and lingering) question still remains: What is happening with that darn “bonus episode” from season 2? We know that it exists and it was seemingly filmed a long time ago. Showtime could technically air it at any point, so we have to imagine that there is some sort of rhyme or reason to whatever it is that they are doing.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Yellowjackets now, including the Hilary Swank casting news

When do you think we are going to be seeing Yellowjackets season 3 premiere?

Also, what do you think the story is going to be? Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do, come back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







