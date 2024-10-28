Squid Game spinoff: Is David Fincher really eyeing new version?

There have been rumors for a long time now that David Fincher could be involved in an English-language version of Squid Game. However, now it seems like things are actually getting a bit closer to materializing!

According to a new report from Deadline, the legendary director / executive producer is currently considering his version of the property as his next property, though it seems like there is a little bit of debate still about that. This comes as the original Korean version prepares to drop the second season on December 26; meanwhile, a third and final season has already been filmed.

Of course, the big question you have to wonder here is whether or not we needed more of the Squid Game franchise, given that there is also that reality competition show as well (which has been renewed for a second season already). If it was in lesser hands, perhaps it would be easier to dismiss this outright; yet, Fincher has built a wonderful reputation for thoughtful projects that can distort your sense of reality. He also has a good reputation at Netflix thanks to Mindhunter.

Now, provided that we do see him work on a US version of the show, odds are it is still a substantial period of time away. The earliest that we would expect to see a third season of the show is at some point in 2027, at least when you consider the amount of time the streaming service can take to develop projects. We also do not think that they are going to be too interested in undercutting what they have already put together. Putting this show on concurrently is a little different from the reality show, mostly because that show is not within the same universe … and there’s a chance the American version could be.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

