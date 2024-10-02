Squid Game season 2 teaser: An invitation?

We are now less than three months away from seeing Squid Game season 2 arrive over on Netflix — are you ready for what’s next?

As so many of you know at this point, December 26 is going to mark the next chapter of Gi-hun’s story and 100%, this one is going to be intense. There are so many big moments that are coming across the board here, and Netflix is trying to tow the line in their promotion between giving away some details and at the same time, not sharing all that much at all.

Take, for example, the latest preview that you can check out for what’s ahead over here. This is mostly about preparing for a certain invitation involving two different envelopes. It’s exciting, though at the same time it really does not tell you that much about what the actual story is going to be moving forward. We know that Gi-hun will be back, and the Front Man still has a story to tell. There are going to be some new games, and the danger will remain as high as it was during season 1.

Are these teasers nice? Absolutely, but at the same time, it still feels like we may be waiting until a complete, “final” trailer (most likely in November) to start to get a glimpse of what the complete story here is. What is rather nice at this point is that we already know that a season 3 has been greenlit at Netflix; however, it will be the final one. While that is a disappointment on some level, we also find it somewhat of a relief that we are building towards a proper endgame here. There’s no need to watch while being afraid over some abrupt conclusion.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

