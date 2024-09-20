Squid Game season 2 teaser: Gi-hun re-enters the fray

Come December 26, you are going to have a chance to see Squid Game season 2 arrive at Netflix — so what more do we know about it now?

Well, if you head over to the link here, you can see a teaser that does a pretty fantastic job of setting the table for what is going to be a fantastic batch of episodes ahead. We knew from the end of season 1 that Gi-hun wanted to find a way to destroy the Games once and for all — has he figured out a way to do that?

Well, within this trailer you actually get a larger look behind the scenes of how these Games are being made, but also a sight of Gi-hun back as Player 456. Does that mean he is directly re-entering the line of fair? For the being, it appears that this may be the case … but it also feels like it’s going to be near-impossible for him to succeed now.

To get some more insight on the story ahead, remember to look at the official season 2 synopsis:

“Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport … [W]hen his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it.”

Given how huge the first season was at Netflix, don’t you think that the stakes are sky-high entering this chapter? How else can you really describe it? This is a chance for Netflix to see if they can really suck people back into this world — the only real concern is that season 1 streamed years ago, and it has been a long time to wait.

Related – See even more teases now on Squid Game season 2, including the cast reacting to some various fan theories that are out there

What are you most excited to see on Squid Game season 2 when it does premiere?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back –there are some other updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







