Squid Game season 2 cast react to various fan theories (video)

As so many of you know at this point, the Squid Game season 2 premiere is going to be coming to Netflix on December 26. With that, the streaming service is finally starting to share a lot of fun content leading up to it.

Now, if you have paid any attention to the larger fan community here, you will know that there are a ton of different theories out there. Some relate to the pink hair Gi-hun had at the end of season 1, whereas others are tied to the Front Man and some of his goals. Who better to talk out some of the theories than the cast itself?

If you head over to the link here, you can see actors Lee Jung-jae (Gi-hun), Lee Byung-hun (Front Man), and Wi Ha-joon (Joon-ho) do their best to talk about some of these theories. There are a few laughs within this video and a little bit of analysis.

Now, is there anything that is actually given away? Well, the simple answer to this is no … not that this should be a surprise. The whole purpose of this video is not to give away any secrets. Instead, it is just meant to get you excited. Pretty easy, right?

Remember that the second season of Squid Game is going to feature a lot of new characters, and we do tend to think that for Gi-hun, the stakes are higher than ever if he wants to destroy the Games. This is not like the first season, where he was a total unknown. There are people out there who know who he is; they also know what he is capable of, and can prepare accordingly. Let’s just hope that he is prepared as possible for what lies ahead.

