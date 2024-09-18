Squid Game season 2 poster teases another death

Just in case you were wondering, Squid Game season 2 looks to be every bit as shocking as what we saw the first go-around. Netflix has finally unveiled a first-look poster leading up to the December 26 premiere, and the game is going to continue in the most brutal way.

If you head over to TV Insider now, you can see a poster that features an apparent contestant (in #392) being drug away and leaving a trail of blood behind. If you ever needed a reminder of what the tone actually is for this show, you have it here. That’s always been the appeal — despite the bright color palette, this is a series that is as deadly and macabre as they come.

To date, the folks at the streaming service are keeping things behind a heavy veil when it comes to the season 2 story. What we know is that Gi-hun is going to do whatever he can to continue his work disrupting the games, and it appears as though one thing in particular is going to be on his mind: Revenge. This time around he knows how they operate, but that alone may not be enough in order to make some sort of proper difference. This may be one of those situations where he has to go undercover, but how do you do that when the Front Man knows who you are?

Just remember now that beyond season 2, there is also a third and final season of Squid Game set, as the two seasons shot back to back. The plan is for it to air at some point next year, and there will be more opportunities to get into that before too long.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

