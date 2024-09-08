Squid Game season 2 spoilers: News on a time jump, more

The arrival of Squid Game season 2 is still over three months away and yet, we’re finally starting to get a bit more news on what the future holds.

So, what are we going to see moving into this next chapter? For starters, the red hair is gone. Also, you are going to see the series move forward a few years in time. This is a reset in some ways, but there is also a pretty intentional purpose behind it.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, star Lee Jung-jae indicated that Gi-hun has spend his time since the end of season 1 plotting some sort of revenge against the Games, while also dealing with survivor’s guilt that came from being the only person who got out of there alive:

“He spent that time believing that these games must not continue, and he must put an end to it … He spent that time trying to track down those who are behind the game.”

Meanwhile, director Hwang Dong-hyuk also indicated that personality-wise, this is also going to be a different sort of Gi-hun from who we saw previously:

“He is a different person now — you will not be getting the foolish and clumsy or childish-at-times Gi-hun that you saw in the beginning … You will get to see a much heavier, darker side of Gi-hun.”

If there is one thing that we’re clearly going to be seeing more of as we move forward, it is the Games themselves. This has been a fundamental part of the show from the beginning, and we tend to think the producers are aware of their visual appeal. Now, we’ll just have to wait and see how they fit into the story, and if Gi-hun is a participant in them or not this go-around.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

