Squid Game season 2: A Lee Jung-jae update

For those who have not heard at the moment, Squid Game season 2 officially has a premiere date on Netflix now in December 26. Are you ready for it?

We recognize that so far, the folks at the streaming service have kept a lot of details under a heavy lock and key. The only thing you can bank on feels rather simple: The story of Gi-hun could take a dramatic turn as he opts to infiltrate the Games once again. Could he be allowed to compete, or what form would that take? There are still a lot of questions that we need answers to.

So how much is star Lee Jung-jae willing to share right now? Let’s just say not much. Speaking per Allkpop.com recently, the actor made it clear what lies ahead for him now:

“With the release date set for the end of December, the post-production process is underway. The actors are also preparing for the promotional phase by practicing anticipated questions and discussing their characters and the series. It looks like we’ll be diving into full-scale promotion for ‘Squid Game 2’ in the second half of the year.”

Of course, we imagine that Netflix is going to be rolling out the red carpet in a pretty substantial way for Squid Game given how successful the first season proved to be. The stakes are sky-high and since there is another season confirmed already, there may not be a lot of pressure at present to wrap everything up. We just hope that there are some significant movements forward in the plot — but beyond just that, also a chance to see some new Games! They are a big part of what makes this show so fundamentally unique in the end.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

