Squid Game season 3 premiere date: What can you hope for?

Is it strange to speak about Squid Game season 3 before we even get to the premiere of season 2? In theory, absolutely — but here is your reminder that technically, the folks at Netflix did it first! They were the ones who indicated that there is a third season coming, and that it has already been slated for next year. It is also going to be the final season of the show, which is 100% a difficult pill to try and swallow.

If you have not heard already, it appears as though most (if not all) of the Korean drama’s third season has already been shot. A lot of the reports the past few months have been vague on this, but it appears the two seasons were shot back to back to ensure that there would be a smaller stretch of time between them.

So as we are looking at possible premiere dates for the next chapter of the show, it also does feel like one potential timeslot is staring us straight in the face: November / December of next year. The holiday season is an enormous time for Netflix, as viewers are home and there are fewer programming options elsewhere. It’s why season 2 is premiering on December 26!

As for the reason why there could still be a long break between seasons if filming is already done, one reason is simple: Awards consideration, and wanting the series to be eligible for two different cycles. Meanwhile, this also helps to ensure people subscribe to the service for a longer period of time. This is one of the bigger reasons why they’ve split up shows like Bridgerton and The Witcher into different chunks in the past. There is more of a long-term financial benefit for them.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

