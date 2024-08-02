Squid Game season 2 trailer: When to now expect it

Earlier this week, it was officially confirmed that Squid Game season 2 is finally going to be coming to Netflix on December 26. It’s been a long time coming, but Gi-hun will return on that date; meanwhile, a third and final season is currently scheduled for 2025.

So with all of this in mind, let’s go ahead and transition over to the next all-important question: When we could actually expect more in the way of an official trailer. It totally feels like something that is going to be coming in the months ahead, but when? So much of what we’ve seen so far from the series are the tiniest snippets possible, and we hardly think that anyone is super-thrilled with that right now.

Unfortunately, the truth here remains that if you are Netflix at present, you may not feel some huge incentive to start unloading a bunch of Squid Game details, at least for the time being. Why do that when there is a ton of time from now until December? The reveal this week is likely going to be it until at least October and personally, we tend to think that November is probably when a full trailer is actually going to surface. This has a chance to be one of Netflix’s most-viewed ever all over the world.

So what will the focus be of a season 2 trailer? Odds are, you’d get a taste of at least some of the Games — but beyond just that, what some of Gi-hun’s end goals are in regards to his quest. He clearly is out to destroy things from within, but how do you know that when you are a known entity?

