Poker Face season 2 episode 12 (finale): A cliffhanger ahead?

In a handful of days you are going to see the Poker Face season 2 finale arrive on Peacock — and isn’t it easy to be hyped? There are, as a whole, so many different things to be pumped up about, whether it be cliffhanger to episode 11 or the potential for other twists.

Now that we’ve said all of this, let’s just go ahead and raise another question, as well: Will the series itself end with yet another cliffhanger? There are still so many different reasons to be curious right?

Well, let’s just go ahead and say at this point that Peacock has not confirmed there will be a cliffhanger. Yet, at the same time, isn’t it appropriate for this genre? Haven’t we seen this in so many different forms already? We can at least argue that, especially since there is no official season 3 at the moment and if you are the producers, it makes sense to almost dare the powers-that-be not to give you more.

As for what sort of cliffhanger we could see, let’s just say that we do not envision that there will be something that fundamentally changes every single part of the story. The producers of Poker Face clearly have a formula, and the ideal move here may just be finding a way to give you something that augments it slightly. That is something that the producers have done already this season thanks to the way in which they have introduced the character of Alex into the world. She has given Charlie an in-person friend, something that she has not quite had in the past. (The closest she’s had this season is Good Buddy, and the two never spent any in-person time around each other.)

