Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A July 2025 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be hearing more about Euphoria season 3 between now and then the end of July? Make no mistake — it would be great to have more news all about it!

As for whether or not it is going to happen … let’s just say that we are going to be (regrettably) waiting a good while still. Production started earlier this year but making this show is an extremely long and (at times) challenging operation. Nothing gets turned around all that fast. Our general feeling, at least for now, is that more episodes are going to be surfacing once we get to the spring of the year. If that is the case, we do tend to think that an announcement about an exact date will come close to the end of year.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get some other TV reactions and reviews!

So while you can rule out any and all conversations regarding a premiere date, there is something more to wonder about when it comes to the larger story. When could we get some more details on that? Well, for now, let’s just say that the ideal situation is that some will trickle in over the next few months — hopefully for it to come this month is perhaps a little too optimistic.

What we do at least know for now is this: There is going to be a sizable time jump that kicks off the season. Meanwhile, Sydney Sweeney has already said that the version of Cassie we are about to see is even more unhinged than what we’ve checked out before — as crazy as that may be to say.

Related – Be sure to get some more news now on Euphoria, including a little bit more discussion on what the future could hold

What are you the most eager to see moving into Euphoria season 3 when it does arrive?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here to get some more insight.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







