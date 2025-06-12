Euphoria season 4: Eric Dane on long-term future of HBO hit

We know that Euphoria season 3 is currently in production over at HBO — so is there a chance that this dovetails into a season 4 or something more?

In the past, we have said that our personal expectation is that season 3 is likely the end. Why? There could be more story to tell for these characters, but it is really hard to imagine a universe where Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and a lot of other cast members are able to keep committing to it. They are all big-time movie stars these days and they could likely work on a couple of movies in the amount of time they take to make this show.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to get additional TV reactions and reviews!

Ultimately, we hope to have more news on the long-term future of Euphoria before the end of the year. For now, we at least know that Eric Dane is eager to keep going. Speaking to Variety, here is at least some of what the actor had to say on his own desire to keep going:

I will ride that show until the wheels fall off. I don’t know what the fate of the show is. I do know that it takes a heroic effort to put it together. If all the elements are going to be there to keep going, I would work on it as long as they’ll have me.

Dane (who is also a part of Countdown on Prime Video) also noted in the interview the struggle that comes from being committed to Euphoria, where the work is fantastic but there are also large gaps between seasons. As you imagine, the waiting game can make scheduling other jobs a little bit complicated.

Related – Be sure to get some more thoughts right now on Euphoria, including the latest season 3 premiere date hopes

Do you think there is a good chance that Euphoria season 3 ends up being the final season?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for all sorts of other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







