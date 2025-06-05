Euphoria season 3 premiere date: A June 2025 update

Is there a chance that we learn something more about Euphoria season 3 between now and the end of this month? We are getting closer — there is no doubt about it!

After all, for those unaware, the Zendaya series started up production on its long-delayed batch of episodes earlier this year and at this point, we do tend to think that a good bit is in the can. This means that in the weeks ahead, we could be starting to get at least a few more teases as to what we’re going to see.

As for that premiere date, however, it is probably out of reach for a good while longer. Remember that before HBO sets an official date for Euphoria, they may need to figure things out for a few other shows. Think along the lines here of Task, IT: Welcome to Derry, and possibly even A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. All three of these shows are likely coming first and perhaps on the other side of that, we can get to the Sam Levinson drama.

One thing we are curious about beyond a premiere date is if / when it is going to be announced that season 3 is the final one. Even though that is not something that has been confirmed as of right now, it would hardly surprise us if it happens. The cast here has so many other opportunities and for many of them, they could easily do a couple of movies in the time it takes to film a show like this. Conversely, though, being a part of a phenomenon like this does 100% help to get them a larger profile.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

